Bron Breakker is not the only Steiner child destined for success, WWE Hall of Famer says (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) believes other members of Bron Breakker's family are likely to succeed as sports stars.

Breakker, real name Bronson Rechsteiner, is the son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner. Rick's other sons, Hudson and Maveric, and Scott's sons, Brandon and Brock, are also athletes.

DDP wrestled alongside Rick and Scott Steiner in WCW in the 1990s. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the 2017 Hall of Famer had nothing but praise for the next generation of Steiners:

"Bron Breakker, who to me will always be Bronson Steiner, when he was playing college ball, he was working with me," DDP said. "When he was going to the [Baltimore] Ravens, he was working with me. We'd work out together a lot. He does DDP Yoga, we train together. All his brothers and his cousins. Them Steiner kids, they're all phenomenal athletes. Brandon is playing basketball up in Virginia Tech. He was the number one point guard in the state. I talk to him all the time. Brock and Maveric and Hudson, all those Steiner boys are class." [6:20 – 7:10]

DDP has high hopes for Bron Breakker

In the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, surprise entrant Bron Breakker threw four superstars over the top rope before being eliminated by Dominik Mysterio.

DDP is one of many who believe the 26-year-old will be a major star on the main roster one day:

"I'll tell you what, he's another guy who's gonna be a juggernaut in the business. He spent a lot of time down learning in NXT, and that's what NXT is all about, really taking you to the next level, and now it's time for him to come up, and he came up, and he made an impact." [7:33 – 7:52]

On February 4, Breakker and Baron Corbin defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams at NXT Vengeance Day to win the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

