Bron Breakker struggling with 50-50 booking on RAW, according to former WWE employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Bron Breakker's recent performance on RAW. The second-generation superstar was involved in a match against Ilja Dragunov this week.

Breakker overcame Dragunov in a hard-hitting clash this week. Bron employed a brutal, physical style, against his opponent, flattening him with a couple of Spears. The Big Bad Booty Nephew continued the assault on The Mad Dragon before Ricochet came out to make the save.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that Breakker should have absolutely demolished Dragunov in the ring. He questioned that if Bron faced a challenge in taking down an NXT call-up like Dragunov, how would he fare against the established main roster stars?

"I don't understand it, bro. This guy Dragunov, he's an NXT guy. Breakker is going 50-50 with an NXT guy. So, if he's going 50-50 with an NXT guy, what's he gonna do against a top guy?" Vince Russo said. [49:19 - 49:33]

Bron Breakker was irate after the match and managed to catch hold of Ricochet backstage. He assaulted the high flyer in the parking area and put him through a windshield.

The Future of Flight was loaded into an ambulance and sent to a medical facility after the attack from the former NXT Champion.

