Bron Breakker successfully defends NXT title, Hall of Famer makes appearance 

NXT Champion Bron Breakker has successfully defended his championship on the latest edition of NXT 2.0.

Breakker came up short in his NXT title match against Dolph Ziggler at Stand & Deliver but was able to beat The Showoff in a rematch on the RAW after WrestleMania. This marked Breakker's second reign as the champion.

In the latest episode of NXT, Imperium leader GUNTHER emerged to challenge Bron Breakker for his title.

The match was a hard-hitting affair, with both men hitting some impressive power moves and gaining some close near-falls. Breakker kicked out of GUNTHER's signature powerbomb, but managed to deliver an impactful spear to keep the Austrian-born star down for the three-count.

Bron Breakker's father, Rick Steiner, appeared on NXT 2.0

A familiar voice called out to Breakker after his match, calling him by the name of Bronson, and it was revealed to be Rick Steiner.

Steiner was then found to be tied up and caged, as revealed by Joe Gacy and his friend Harland. Gacy spoke about the importance of family, referencing a promo that he delivered earlier in the night. Harland then rattled a foreign object against the bars of the cage as Breakker looked on helplessly from the ring.

Breakker was a part of his father's Hall of Fame induction over WrestleMania weekend, as The Steiner Brothers, Rick and Scott Steiner, were acknowledged by WWE for their contributions to tag team wrestling.

It remains to be seen how Breakker will be able to free his father and what is in store for the NXT Champion in the coming weeks.

