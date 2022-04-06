×
Create
Notifications

Bron Breakker successfully defends NXT title, Hall of Famer makes appearance 

Breakker is a two-time NXT Champion
Breakker is a two-time NXT Champion
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Apr 06, 2022 09:00 AM IST
News

NXT Champion Bron Breakker has successfully defended his championship on the latest edition of NXT 2.0.

Breakker came up short in his NXT title match against Dolph Ziggler at Stand & Deliver but was able to beat The Showoff in a rematch on the RAW after WrestleMania. This marked Breakker's second reign as the champion.

In the latest episode of NXT, Imperium leader GUNTHER emerged to challenge Bron Breakker for his title.

The match was a hard-hitting affair, with both men hitting some impressive power moves and gaining some close near-falls. Breakker kicked out of GUNTHER's signature powerbomb, but managed to deliver an impactful spear to keep the Austrian-born star down for the three-count.

#AndStill! @bronbreakkerwwe takes down @Gunther_AUT on #WWENXT! #NXTChampionship https://t.co/CzRGZcwiNC

Bron Breakker's father, Rick Steiner, appeared on NXT 2.0

A familiar voice called out to Breakker after his match, calling him by the name of Bronson, and it was revealed to be Rick Steiner.

Steiner was then found to be tied up and caged, as revealed by Joe Gacy and his friend Harland. Gacy spoke about the importance of family, referencing a promo that he delivered earlier in the night. Harland then rattled a foreign object against the bars of the cage as Breakker looked on helplessly from the ring.

😲😲😲What are @JoeGacy and @harlandwwe doing with Rick Steiner!?#WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe https://t.co/T63jvafyX0

Breakker was a part of his father's Hall of Fame induction over WrestleMania weekend, as The Steiner Brothers, Rick and Scott Steiner, were acknowledged by WWE for their contributions to tag team wrestling.

It remains to be seen how Breakker will be able to free his father and what is in store for the NXT Champion in the coming weeks.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of Bron Breakker's title defense? Will he get his revenge on Joe Gacy? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

An ex WWE writer highlighted all the issues with Cody Rhodes going after the WWE Championship here.

Edited by Debottam Saha
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी