Bron Breakker should sue his family; WWE veteran pitches hilarious, new storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared a hilarious storyline for Bron Breakker. The 27-year-old is one of the company's most popular stars.
Breakker recently aligned himself with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman. Since then, he has been an unstoppable force on the roster. Breakker and Bronson Reed, under the leadership of Rollins, have formed The Vision. The group has managed to stay on top of the mountain in WWE since its formation.
This week on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran writer pitched a storyline where Bron Breakker would be irate with his father and uncle for using the Steiner name. He felt Breakker could claim back the name and sue his family for using him to gain fame and fortune.
However, Vince Russo said the WWE creative team didn't have the chance to work on such storylines. He pointed out that the company had to jump from one PLE to another and barely got time to build up angles.
Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!
"Can you imagine, if it was [sic] Bron Steiner for argument's sake? He's so full of himself, has such a chip on his shoulder that he winds up suing his father and his uncle for using the Steiner name. That's what I'm saying. Can we do like one thing? Can you imagine that promo in the ring? When he breaks [the] news to Scott and Rick, 'You're not piggybacking off me anymore.' No longer will you be using my name. But here's the thing, I'm taking up for them again. They don't have enough time to come up with stuff like that."
This past week on SmackDown, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker attacked Cody Rhodes. However, Randy Orton rushed in to make the save and cleared the ring.
Please remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcription while using quotes from this article.