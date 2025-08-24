Bron Breakker threatens major WWE name 

A major WWE name revealed that he was threatened by Bron Breakker today on social media. Breakker is currently a member of The Vision faction on WWE RAW alongside Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.Backstage interview and ring announcer Byron Saxton took to social media today to reveal that he was threatened by Breakker at a WWE Live Event. Bronson Reed handed Saxton the shoes he had stolen from Roman Reigns over the past few weeks, and Bron Breakker shouted at him. Breakker threatened to attack Saxton if he used the shoes and instructed him to sit down ringside. You can check out the humorous video below.&quot;Welp, I had my physical well being threatened at work today….&quot;, wrote Saxton. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBronson Reed is scheduled for a marquee match next weekend at WWE Clash in Paris. The former North American Champion will be squaring off against Roman Reigns in a singles match at the PLE next Sunday night.Vince Russo claims WWE missed an opportunity with Bron BreakkerWrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that the promotion missed a major opportunity with Bron Breakker.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned why Bronson Reed wasn't included in the Gauntlet match with Breakker last month. He stated that the promotion missed a huge storyline by not including Reed in the match.&quot;Explain this to me, Chris. Why is Bron Breakker in the Gauntlet and not Bronson Reed? That could have been a whole story. Guys, if this is the Attitude Era, Breakker and Bronson Reed are having a match to determine who gets that spot in the Gauntlet, okay? Why is Bronson Reed not in that match? This is what I'm talking about, bro, and here's what everything comes down to. There's no planning because there's no time to plan. It is content, content, churn it out, content, content, get the shows on content, content, content. There is no time to think the simplest of things through,&quot; he said. Juventud Guerreráá @TwelveABLINKI’d like to see a Powerhouse Hobbs vs Bron Breakker matchIt will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for Breakker in the months ahead on RAW.