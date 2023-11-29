Bron Breakker has two new nicknames; he's given them to himself after a massive WWE win

WWE Survivor Series 2023 is in the books, and the company is busy with the Road to Royal Rumble in Tropicana Field, Florida. Recently, Bron Breakker scored a massive win and gave himself two new nicknames heading into NXT Deadline.

Earlier this year, Bron Breakker's reign as NXT Champion ended when Carmelo Hayes defeated him at Stand and Deliver 2023. Later, he turned heel for the second time and continued working on the developmental brand, where he faced some new and old faces.

Today, the second-generation superstar scored a massive win ahead of NXT Deadline when he defeated Eddy Thorpe, qualified for the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge, and punched his ticket for Deadline. Speaking to WWE Exclusive, Breakker gave himself two new nicknames. Check it out:

"Allow me to reintroduce myself and who the hell I am. Bron Breakker, the most dominant NXT Champion of all time. The Bada*s of WWE, meaner than evil, and I don't know, The Dog of NXT." [0:10 - 0:25]

Bron Breakker called out several stars ahead of WWE's NXT Deadline

Bron Breakker has been doing some of his best work on the developmental brand as a heel after he lost the NXT Championship. While many expected him to join WWE's main roster, Breakker stayed on the developmental brand and has been working diligently on his character.

The company is set to host its second annual Iron Survivor Challenge, and Bron Breakker qualified for the upcoming match after defeating Eddy Thorpe. Speaking in the same interview, Breakker called out several stars who are set to compete in the upcoming Iron Survivor. Check it out:

"I just ran through Eddy Thorpe out there like he was nothing and I'm headed to NXT Deadline for the Iron Survivor Challenge against the hillbilly idiot redneck Josh Briggs, the die-j**k off idiot hard justice Dijak, and whoop that trick Trick Williams. Let me tell you something, Trick Williams might be the favorite in this match but I'm going to prove to the world, Trick, that you're the LA Knight of NXT. You can get a catchphrase to get over with the crowd but when it comes to winning the big one, you can't get the job done." [0:25 - 1:05]

He also compared Trick Williams to LA Knight, heading into the final premium live event of the year.

What are your thoughts on Bron Breakker? Sound off in the comments section below.

