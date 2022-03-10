Bron Breakker is not focusing on a WWE main roster call up 

NXT Superstar Bron Breakker recently revealed that he intends to stay in WWE's developmental brand for the considerable future

Since NXT revamped its production in September 2021, it could be argued that no superstar has made as big of an impact as Bron Breakker has. Making his debut on the same night as the NXT rebrand, Breakker would go on to win the NXT title just four months into his WWE career.

With all his success, a main roster call-up could soon be on the cards for the NXT upstart. However, in a recent interview with Joey Hayden of the Dallas Morning News, Breakker stated he is content with being in NXT currently.

"Nah, I’m focused on my day-to-day, what’s going on. Take it a day at a time. I’m not thinking about that. Just focused – I was focused on being the best NXT champion that I could possibly be, you know, and now the focus is to redeem myself and try to earn it back at some point in time. Get back in the title picture at some point in time. Yeah, I don’t focus on that." H/T Post Wrestling

Being the nephew of the legendary Scott Steiner, Breakker has the talent and skillset to become a WWE mainstay for many years to come.

Bron Breakker recently lost his NXT Championship

In what many fans considered a shock result, Breakker lost the NXT title this past Tuesday after holding the championship for just two months.

Since Dolph Ziggler arrived on NXT 2.0 a few weeks ago, the Showoff made it his mission to capture the NXT Championship from Breakker by any means necessary.

On Tuesday, Ziggler reached that goal by beating both Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa to become the new NXT Champion.

Despite the loss, Bron Breakker will undoubtedly have his eyes set on the new champion. With NXT Stand and Deliver on the horizon; the former champion may get his shot at the biggest stage he has ever performed on.

