"I think the world of both of them" - Bron Breakker heaps praise on WWE Legends

Bron Breakker has opened up about working with Shawn Michaels and Triple H on NXT, stating that he thinks the world of them.

The young star made his WWE in-ring debut on the September 14 episode of NXT. He scored a victory over current SmackDown star Max Dupri, formerly known as LA Knight. He captured the NXT Championship for the first time in his career by defeating Ciampa at New Year's Evil.

During a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, Bron Breakker spoke about the impact that WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels have had on his career.

"Oh, huge impact man. I love Shawn Michaels, he is wonderful to work for. Just absolutely fantastic. You know, just, I cannot say enough good things. It’s been such a wonderful experience getting to work for him and I hope there could be, you know, working with Triple H more and doing some things because he was down in NXT in my very early stages of being here and then, you know, he left shortly, maybe a couple months after I arrived so I haven’t really gotten to work with him a ton but, I love both of them, I think the world of both of them. Like I said, I’ve said many times, Triple H is my favorite wrestler of all time and it’s such an honor and a privilege to be working for those two," said Breaker. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Bron Breakker shares his thoughts on WWE NXT 2.0

The NXT Champion was a former American football player. He's currently the face of NXT 2.0 as the brand's top champion.

During the conversation, Breakker expressed his love for the show.

"It's a ton of fun. We have so much talent down here and you know, work-life athletes. I love NXT 2.0 and what we're doing and I think we're a fantastic show. We're on our way to being elite and I'm just so thankful to be a part of that and have the opportunity to work with everybody," he said.

Bron Breakker is currently involved in a feud with Joe Gracy. The two stars are set to collide at NXT In Your House on June 4, 2022 for the NXT Title.

Edited by Neda Ali