Bronson Reed attends a fellow Australian wrestler's retirement match; shares heartwarming message

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed attended a veteran Australian pro wrestler's retirement match. The Aus-Zilla also shared a heartwarming message after the show.46-year-old Davis Storm wrestled his final wrestling match against Michael Morleone at EPW's This Is Our House event at Willeton Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. The bout marked the culmination of Storm's remarkable 24-year wrestling career. The veteran is quite famous in the Australian pro wrestling scene and is known as The Godfather of Perth professional wrestling.&quot;Big&quot; Bronson Reed took to X/Twitter to post a picture of himself standing alongside Davis Storm. The Vision member hailed the veteran as the pioneer of Australian wrestling. Reed noted that he was lucky to witness the final match of the star who inspired and helped generations. The 37-year-old pointed out that he had been a fan of Storm since he was a teenager.&quot;This is @EPWDavisStorm a pioneer in Australian wrestling. A man who inspired and helped generations. Tonight was his final match and I was lucky to attend. I've been a fan of his since I was a teenager. Truly a class act. Thanks Dave!&quot; he wrote. You can check out the X/Twitter post below:Bronson Reed himself wrestled a match last night at WWE Crown Jewel. The former NXT North American Champion scored the biggest win of his wrestling career so far, as he defeated Roman Reigns in an Australian Street Fight. Wrestling veteran wants Bronson Reed to win major WWE championshipFormer WWE manager Jim Cornette wants Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to win a WWE tag team championship. The veteran spoke about it in a recent edition of his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru.Cornette noted that the duo had everything needed to be main-event-level talents. The 64-year-old pushed for Reed and Breakker to defeat Finn Balor and JD McDonagh for the World Tag Team Championship. The Judgment Day members have defended the gold only once so far in their championship reign that has surpassed 100 days.&quot;They have to have some ability to work together, which they do, and they need to be seen as main-event level guys. I'd put the f***ing tag team belts on Reed and Breakker because they [the tag titles] are useless now,&quot; he said.Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins winning their respective matches at WWE Crown Jewel further established The Vision's dominance on the roster. It will be interesting to see what's next for the villainous group.