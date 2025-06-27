Bronson Reed breaks character to send heartfelt message after WWE star announces retirement

Bronson Reed broke character to send a heartfelt message to a WWE star who recently confirmed their retirement from the ring. Reed is currently a member of Paul Heyman's faction on WWE RAW alongside Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

WWE producer Abyss recently confirmed that he has no plans to return to the ring. The legend is a playable character in WWE 2K25, and he has reacted to being included in the game. You can check out the 51-year-old's reaction in the video below.

Reed reacted to the video and sent the veteran a heartfelt message. He noted that Abyss deserved to be part of the video game after spending so many years in the business.

Bronson Reed missed several months of action due to an injury suffered at Survivor Series 2024. The big man went for a Tsunami Splash off the top of the cage but landed wrong and sustained a major injury. He recently returned to RAW and participated in the King of the Ring tournament, but was eliminated in the first round.

Former WWE writer pitches idea for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested an interesting idea for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo pointed out an issue with Breakker and Reed on the red brand. The former champions now wear matching black attire as a part of Paul Heyman's faction, and Russo stated that the duo also needed to be given a tag team name. He noted that simply giving Reed and Breakker matching gear was not enough to get fans invested in them.

"My thing with this is, why are they coming out in black gear? Give them some kind of a gimmick, give them some kind of a name. They shouldn’t just be coming out in matching black gear." [From 56:27 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Bronson Reed is a former North American Champion in NXT but has never been able to win a title on the main roster. Only time will tell what the company has planned for the 36-year-old in the weeks ahead on RAW.

