Bronson Reed breaks character to share rare personal update ahead of WWE RAW

Bronson Reed broke character on social media to share a rare personal update ahead of tomorrow's edition of WWE RAW. The former champion has been wreaking havoc on the red brand lately.

Reed brutally attacked Seth Rollins on the RAW following SummerSlam and hit him with multiple Tsunami Splashes. He defeated The Miz last Monday night in a singles match and then unleashed another attack on R-Truth.

Ahead of tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW, Reed took to Instagram to share a personal update on his 36th birthday. He shared a photo of his family and noted that they are his purpose in life, as seen in his Instagram post below.

"36 trips around the sun today. I'm happy I have my purpose, these 2 right here. #blessed #pandjforever #dejasdad," he wrote.

WWE official Road Dogg hilariously refused to send a birthday message to Bronson Reed earlier today on social media. He noted that Reed hurt R-Truth, and wished for his flight to be delayed. Reed responded by threatening to hit the legend with a Tsunami Splash if anything happened to his flight.

Vince Russo reacts to Bronson Reed's attack on Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Former WWE head writer, Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Bronson Reed's heinous attack on Seth Rollins earlier this month.

On an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast earlier this month, Russo predicted that Reed's push would end following his rivalry with Rollins. He stated that Rollins would defeat the 36-year-old and he would fall out of the spotlight after the rivalry.

"Please make a note on this day when everybody was saying, ‘Oh that is how you make somebody,’ and everybody is carrying on like complete idiots online. Please mark down August 5th, 2024, Vince said that Seth Rollins didn’t have an opponent so they had Bronson Reed splash Seth numerous times only for them to have a match and Seth go over Bronson Reed and then Reed will be right back to where he was. Can somebody jot that note down please?" said Russo.

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

Reed was rumored to battle Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber earlier this year, but the match never came to fruition. It will be interesting to see when Rollins makes his return to WWE television and confronts Reed following the attack.

