Bronson Reed breaks silence following COVID diagnosis; sends warning

WWE star Bronson Reed broke his silence on social media after it was revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. The veteran was supposed to be in action in a major Triple Threat match during tonight's episode of RAW in Colorado.

Bronson Reed was set to face Sheamus and Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat match tonight during the Intercontinental Championship number one contender's tournament on the red brand. The winner of the tournament will go on to challenge Bron Breakker for the IC Title. It was announced earlier today that Reed has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and will be unable to compete tonight on RAW.

The promotion will be replacing Bronson Reed in the match later tonight. The former North American Champion took to social media after news broke that he was out of the bout, and warned that he will be back to destruction in the near future.

"No man in WWE can stop me. So mother nature had to go and do them a favor. I'll recover and be back to destruction ASAP!" he wrote.

Former WWE writer suggests Bronson Reed vs. John Cena at WrestleMania would not be a good idea

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently suggested a marquee match between John Cena and Bronson Reed at WrestleMania would not be a good idea.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend noted that Austin Theory defeated John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39 and the victory did not help the SmackDown star's career. He suggested that the loss to Theory negatively impacted Cena's star power.

"When you bring that up, you know what immediately comes to my mind? Bro, Austin Theory beat Cena. I mean like, come on... When it's something to me that's like so ridiculous, you know whatchamacallit, Sami beating Gunther. When it's something to be that, like no way in a million years would that ever have happened, it's so hard for me to forget it." [From 04:25 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Bron Breakker has made it known that he is not a fan of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce's plan to determine his next challenger. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar wins the Intercontinental Championship tournament in the weeks ahead on the red brand.

