Major WWE Superstar set to miss RAW; heartbreaking reason revealed

The Labor Day edition of WWE RAW is set to kick off in just a few hours. The lineup includes Bash in Berlin fallout, the continuation of Intercontinental Championship number one contender's tournament, and Bad Blood build, among other happenings. A top superstar is apparently set to miss a big match on the show and the unfortunate reason why has just been revealed.

Bronson Reed has been pulled from this week's RAW in Denver. He was scheduled to compete in one of two Triple Threat matches on red brand to determine the final two participants in next week's Fatal Four Way to crown a new number one contender to Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser were the other two competitors, but WWE has not named Reed's replacement as of this writing.

The Australian star will be missing tonight's RAW because he has tested positive for COVID-19. Reed took to Instagram this afternoon to share a photo of his coronavirus test, captioning the photo dump with just one word.

"LIFE," Bronson Reed wrote.

Screenshot of Bronson Reed's post on Instagram (Photo Credit: Bronson Reed on Instagram)

Reed's diagnosis comes at an unfortunate time as he's been pushed on the WWE RAW brand as of late. After recent wins over Sheamus and The Miz, the former NXT North American Champion, and Braun Strowman fought to a No Contest on the August 26 edition of the red brand, which ended with a major angle in the parking lot.

