Bronson Reed breaks silence after former champion gets into a real-life fight ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber in Australia 

Bronson Reed recently took to social media to react to Austin Theory seemingly getting into a real fight with a journalist in Australia.

The former United States Champion is in Perth for Elimination Chamber. Although he's not scheduled to compete at the event, his tag team partner Grayson Waller will be hosting The Grayson Waller Effect show with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

It was reported by The West Australian that Austin Theory got into an argument with their editor-in-chief, Anthony De Ceglie, after the latter called wrestling "fake." The SmackDown star wasn't happy, and things got heated between the two parties.

Bronson Reed took to X/Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter, stating that as an Australian, he thinks that people in the country need to respect pro wrestling and get with the times.

"As a proud Australian... our country needs to respect pro wrestling and get with the times and understand what we do. Disappointed. Stupid journos!" wrote Reed.

Bronson Reed says he has "unfinished business" with Gunther

The Aussie Superstar challenged Gunther for the coveted Intercontinental Title on the October 16, 2023 episode of RAW. However, he ended up losing the match.

In an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Bronson Reed said he has unfinished business with Gunther.

"I mean there is a lot of people I'd like to face. Seth Rollins is one of them, but obviously now he is injured so I don't know how that would work. There is obviously the Intercontinental Champion roaming around here somewhere, Gunther. He is someone that I have got unfinished business with," said Reed.

Bronson is not scheduled to compete at the WWE Elimination Chamber. He failed to qualify for the men's Chamber match. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.

