Bronson Reed breaks silence after joining Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event

Bronson Reed broke his silence after joining Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Reed attacked CM Punk, allowing Rollins and Breakker to pick up a huge victory on the night.
Reed had been sidelined with an injury since last year's WarGames Match between the new Bloodline and the OG Bloodline. He attempted a huge Tsunami from the top of the WarGames cage before going through a table, leading to a huge injury.
On Instagram, Reed shared a short message, claiming that he was "home" after joining forces with Rollins, Heyman, and Breakker.
"The night he came home," wrote Reed.
Check out Reed's post on Instagram:
Reed and Rollins feuded in 2024, with the Aus-zilla brutally taking out Rollins with multiple Tsunamis on an episode of Monday Night RAW. The Visionary returned the favor by costing Reed his match against Braun Strowman.
At Crown Jewel 2024, Rollins defeated Reed before losing the rematch on Monday Night RAW.
How did Triple H react to Bronson Reed joining Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker?
Triple H reacted immediately after Bronson Reed joined forces with Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker. The Game sent a three-word message after Reed made an impact at Saturday Night's Main Event.
On X/Twitter, he wrote the following:
"Earth-quaking impact… #SNME."
Rollins' alliance with Heyman began at WrestleMania 41 when the WWE Hall of Famer betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns, helping the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion with a huge Triple Threat main event.
The next night on Monday Night RAW, Rollins found himself in a 2-on-1 situation against Punk and Reigns before Breakker aligned himself with the Rollins-Heyman duo.
Punk and Sami Zayn are currently outnumbered against Rollins and co. It remains to be seen what the faction has in store for tonight's Monday Night RAW.