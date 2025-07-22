Bronson Reed gives himself a new name following WWE RAW

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jul 22, 2025 16:13 GMT
Bronson Reed on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker had a tough time on WWE RAW as they couldn't outmatch Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. After the show, Reed gave himself a new name.

Bronson Reed became a force to reckon with when he returned to the Stamford-based promotion at Saturday Night's Main Event in Florida and aligned with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. The faction slowly became a staple on the red brand, but The Visionary is currently on an injury hiatus following his match against LA Knight in Atlanta.

Today, the 36-year-old Australian-born WWE star went on X/Twitter and gave himself a new name in correlation with Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank briefcase. While Reed isn't the current MITB holder, he did pose with the briefcase and added Tsunami to it, teasing it as his new name following Monday Night RAW.

"Tsunami in the bank 🌊☠️💵," Reed tweeted on X.
Ex-WWE writer points out a major flaw with Bronson Reed's booking on RAW

Bronson Reed returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 under the Triple H-led creative regime. However, it took a while for the former North American Champion to become a notable name in the company when he aligned himself with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

Meanwhile, Vince Russo pointed out a major flaw in Reed's booking on the red brand and thinks management favours Bron Breakker over Reed. Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why Reed was not in the Gauntlet match while Breakker was and represented the faction in Rollins' absence on WWE RAW.

"Why is Bron Breakker in the Gauntlet and not Bronson Reed? That could have been a whole story. Guys, if this is the Attitude Era, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are having a match to determine who gets that spot in the Gauntlet, okay? Why is Bronson Reed not in that match? This is what I'm talking about, bro, and here's what everything comes down to. There's no planning because there's no time to plan. It is content, content, churn it out, content, content, get the shows on content, content, content. There is no time to think the simplest of things through," Russo said.
It'll be interesting to see what's next for Reed on the red brand.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
bell-icon Manage notifications