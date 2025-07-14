Bronson Reed has a heartwarming message for Seth Rollins after his unfortunate injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Bronson Reed sent a message to Seth Rollins after he was injured at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Reed was recruited in Rollins' faction at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX.
Rollins, unfortunately, suffered a knee injury during his singles match against LA Knight. The two have been feuding for weeks after The Megastar fell short of winning the Men's Money in the Bank contract, courtesy of Rollins and his group.
On Instagram, Reed reacted to the update on Rollins that was provided by Triple H during the Evolution post-show. The Aus-zilla sent his best wishes to The Visionary.
"We're with you visionary @wwerollins," wrote Reed.
Check out a screengrab of Reed's Instagram post for Rollins:
Sam Roberts predicted Seth Rollins would be replaced by Bron Breakker
Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are stablemates in The Visionary's group. On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Breakker joined forces with Rollins and Heyman, helping them take out Roman Reigns.
According to Sam Roberts, WWE may be considering a SummerSlam match between Reigns and Breakker following Rollins' injury. Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, he said:
"If we don't have Seth Rollins for SummerSlam, I would think, I mean, you know what? You could do Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker at SummerSlam or maybe you could have Roman Reigns return at SummerSlam."
Breakker has the opportunity to become the new #1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and challenge Gunther at SummerSlam 2025. He is set for a Gauntlet Match on tonight's Monday Night RAW, involving Jey Uso, LA Knight, Penta, and CM Punk.
The 27-year-old superstar is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. He dropped the title to Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WrestleMania 41. Despite the loss, he hasn't looked back and has elevated himself to new heights by joining forces with Rollins and Heyman.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!