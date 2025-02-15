Bronson Reed issues concerning warning to the WWE Universe

The WWE Universe has nervously anticipated the return of Bronson Reed. The Aussie heavyweight remains on the shelf after a serious injury but has managed to stay relevant and keep others on their toes. In an extremely ironic moment in wrestling history, Reed has taken to social media with a real-life warning.

The Auszilla has been out of action since he grew tired of WWE officials last summer and declared a rampage to carve his own way to the top. However, Reed suffered a serious ankle injury during WarGames at Survivor Series in late November and has been out of action ever since.

Reed has managed to stay relevant through frequent social media posts and viral interactions with members of the WWE Universe. The 36-year-old took to X today to respond to viral footage of actress Maya Hawke discussing how Hollywood producers cast their projects based on a collective number of Instagram followers. Bronson used the moment to issue a real-life warning to his fans, and the irony was not lost on the former NXT North American Champion.

"Social media, while being a tool, isn't real life. It shouldn't affect real-life things, but it does. Society is becoming dumber and dumber by the day. And yes, I see the problem with saying this while using this platform. Ugh," Bronson Reed wrote.

Reed is expected to return to action later this year. The 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner recently went viral for laughing off a CM Punk warning after previously insulting the Chicagoan.

Bronson Reed supports released WWE stars

The WWE departures of 11 talents were recently revealed, including Paul Ellering along with AOP's Akam and Rezar. Bronson Reed took to Instagram on the same day and seemingly offered his support to AOP.

Reed shared a travel photo that included Akam, Rezar, and Otis. He captioned the photo with just two words to explain their friendship.

"REAL BROTHERS," wrote Bronson Reed.

Reed's absence at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year would surely be felt by the WWE Universe and many hope the Aussie Superstar would come back at the earliest and get back to his destructive ways soon.

