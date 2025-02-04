Bronson Reed laughs off CM Punk warning from WWE Universe

WWE RAW roster is currently safe from Bronson Reed's wrath. However, there will be no protection in the near future as the Australian Superstar is poised to return with a vengeance. CM Punk is busy climbing his way back to the top, but Reed isn't worried about their next showdown as he's just dismissed a claim from within the WWE Universe.

The King of Monsters has been on the shelf with an ankle injury suffered in the WarGames main event of Survivor Series in late November. The brutal bout saw Punk and The OG Bloodline defeat Reed and The New Bloodline. Punk and Reed had their first interactions inside the double cage, opening the door to a first-time-ever match on the RAW brand.

The Voice of The Voiceless was recently called out and insulted by Reed during an interview with Netflix. He again addressed the former AEW World Champion when a fan on X warned that Punk would "kill" Reed when he returns.

Trending

The former NXT North American Champion simply laughed at the idea, dismissing it with a GIF of Celebrity Wing WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson laughing.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Expand Tweet

Officials have not confirmed a timeframe for Reed's in-ring return, but he was previously said to be out of action indefinitely. The 2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner is expected to return later this year.

CM Punk qualifies for WWE Elimination Chamber

CM Punk is headed back to the Elimination Chamber structure. World Wrestling Entertainment's 15th Elimination Chamber event is scheduled for Saturday, March 1, from Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Tonight's live RAW episode featured Punk taking on Sami Zayn in a qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber. The winner will go on to WrestleMania 41 for a title shot. Punk defeated Zayn to join John Cena as the first two confirmed participants.

Expand Tweet

Punk will be entering the Elimination Chamber for the fifth time next month. He won the match in 2012 to retain the WWE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback