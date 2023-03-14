Bronson Reed keeps his promise and humiliates 35-year-old star in a few minutes on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Bronson Reed defeated former 24/7 Champion Elias in less than five minutes.

Not only did Reed beat Elias, but he also kept his promise to break his opponent's ribs by sending him through a massive tsunami splash.

A few days ago, the former NXT North American Champion vouched and warned that the 35-year-old star would be unable to 'walk with Elias' after Reed broke his ribs on tonight's episode.

The former 24/7 Champion found himself in a match against Bronson Reed due to a miscommunication with Rick Boogs, who misconstrued the instructions from Elias.

Tonight during the match, Elias walked with Rick Boogs with him by the ringside. During the match's initial stages, Reed began with a big elbow and flattened his opponent.

Elias briefly gained control with a knee to the face, but the former NXT North American Champion halted him with a cyclone-power slam. In less than five minutes, Reed took to the top rope and hit his Tsunami Splash across Elias' body, potentially damaging his ribs for the victory.

The powerhouse has been in stellar form since his WWE return. It remains to be seen what is next for Reed.

