Bronson Reed promises to “break ribs” of former champion ahead of WWE RAW

Ahead of their match on RAW, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has vouched to break former 24/7 Champion Elias' ribs.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Elias attempted to teach fellow musician Rick Boogs how to approach someone, but the plan backfired. The former 24/7 Champion instructed Boogs to approach RAW Superstar Bronson Reed and say, "I want to face you in a match."

But, contrary to Elias' wishes, Rick Boogs appeared to have challenged Reed on Elias' behalf. Hence, the powerhouse will square off against the 35-year-old in singles action on the next episode of WWE RAW.

Ahead of their match-up, the former NXT North American Champion warned that he would not be able to 'walk with Elias' after Reed breaks his ribs on the upcoming episode of RAW.

"You won't be able to walk with Elias after I break his ribs! #WWERaw," Reed wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

BRONSON REED @BRONSONISHERE



#WWERaw You won't be able to walk with Elias after I break his ribs! You won't be able to walk with Elias after I break his ribs!#WWERaw https://t.co/MjRCaIdYee

Bronson Reed claimed one unique trait that differentiates him from other big men in WWE

Reed recently stated that his girth sets him apart from other big men when it comes to making a splash. The former NXT star's finisher, which is known as The Tsunami, has him diving off the top rope onto his opponents.

WWE recently asked a question on Twitter to fans about which big man in the company has the best splash. Bronson Reed replied that his girth distinguishes him from his colleagues.

"ASK ANYONE ITS ALL ABOUT GIRTH! AINT NOBODY STACK UP TO ME IN THAT DEPARTMENT. ALL CAPS," he wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

BRONSON REED @BRONSONISHERE



AINT NOBODY STACK UP TO ME IN THAT DEPARTMENT.



ALL CAPS. WWE @WWE Which of these big men has the best splash? Which of these big men has the best splash? 🌊 https://t.co/bOGRUrWWiK ASK ANYONE ITS ALL ABOUT GIRTH!AINT NOBODY STACK UP TO ME IN THAT DEPARTMENT.ALL CAPS. twitter.com/WWE/status/163… ASK ANYONE ITS ALL ABOUT GIRTH!AINT NOBODY STACK UP TO ME IN THAT DEPARTMENT. ALL CAPS. twitter.com/WWE/status/163…

It remains to be seen whether Elias will have a trick or two up his sleeve to escape the clutches of the Australian powerhouse.

What do you think of Reed vs. Elias on the upcoming RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes