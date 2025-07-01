Bronson Reed makes an urgent appeal to WWE fans

Bronson Reed was in action on RAW on Monday, teaming up with Bron Breakker to take on Penta and Sami Zayn, in a match where former World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso got involved to save Penta and Zayn.

As Reed continues to wreak havoc next to Seth Rollins, after joining forces with The Visionary and Breakker, he took to his social media accounts and sent a message to his fans regarding an off-ring issue.

The RAW Superstar urged his fans to stop asking him to sign autographs at airports.

"I do not sign at airports," Reed wrote on X.

Reed became the latest wrestler to address the lack of boundaries from fans, with CM Punk and Rhea Ripley having also taken shots at fans for their behavior in and outside the arenas.

WWE legend can't understand why Seth Rollins teamed up with Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed recently came back from a serious ankle injury he picked up back in November and joined forces with Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins on RAW.

Their partnership came as a surprise since Reed and Rollins had an intense feud last summer, which forced The Visionary to miss time due to a rib injury as a result of Reed's brutal assault. Recently, WWE legend Bully Ray addressed this new faction during an episode of Busted Open Radio, saying that he couldn't understand why Rollins teamed up with the man who injured him such a short while ago.

"I still want to know why, and maybe I missed it but I don't think I did, tell me why you're friends...with the guy who hit six Tsunami bombs on you, [and] tried to cave in your ribs, thus ending your career...Give me something. Tell me that 'You know what? I hate Bronson Reed. But you know what? I'm smart enough to know that I'd rather have Bronson Reed on my side, than ever take one of his Tsunami bombs again,'" Reed said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

It will be interesting to see how this partnership will evolve going forward and whether Reed and Breakker will team up to go after JD McDonagh and Finn Balor for the World Tag Team Titles.

