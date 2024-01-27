Bronson Reed playfully hints at a potential new WWE signing

WWE has recently become a global enterprise and is filled with talent from across the world. One of these superstars is Bronson Reed, who hails from Australia. Recently, Reed had an interview discussing the company's international expansion. Here, he hinted at a potential new signing that could excite fans.

With Royal Rumble just a few hours away, Reed had an interview with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed various things, including the upcoming premium live event, Elimination Chamber, which is scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia.

After his release in 2021, Reed competed in NJPW along with other promotions before returning to WWE in late 2022. During his interview with Van Vliet, Bronson Reed discussed his exploits abroad and playfully mentioned a match with a potential future WWE Superstar.

This star happens to be none other than The Rainmaker, Kazuchika Okada.

"I feel like I came back with a bit of a chip on my shoulder. You know, the time I spent in New Japan, I sort of found myself in those bigger matches, you know, wrestling guys like Okada and doing that stuff," said Reed. [From 0:36 to 0:46]

It was a little teaser, but it got a smile out of Van Vliet. This could be because the rumor mill is awry with reports that Okada is heading for WWE.

The Japanese star recently bid farewell to New Japan Pro Wrestling and will soon become a free agent. He has his pick of the litter regarding other promotions, but WWE and AEW are the favorites.

Bronson Reed suggests that he will be part of the Men's Royal Rumble

Aside from a potential new addition, fans will be absorbed with the impending Royal Rumble. There is a tangible sense of excitement as the premium live event approaches. Several WWE stars have declared their intent to compete in the event; most recently, Bronson Reed followed suit.

Before the big night, Reed answered a few questions while strolling the red carpet. Among these inquiries was one about his potential participation in the Rumble.

The former NXT North American Champion announced that he is prepared to compete in the Men's Rumble match to get into the ring, even hinting that leaving him out of the match would be a crime.

Reed is a force to be reckoned with and will certainly be a problem for the other superstars in the Rumble. Known as Colossal, throwing him over the top rope will be a big task. But fans will have to wait and see what unfolds.

Do you think Bronson Reed will be in the Men's Royal Rumble? How will he perform? Let us know in the comments section below.

