Bronson Reed praises WWE Superstar for his actions against John Cena in the Royal Rumble

Bronson Reed praised Dominik Mysterio after he hit John Cena with a Frog Splash in the Men's Royal Rumble match. In the show's aftermath, Mysterio took a dig at Cena.

Cena was in the final two of the Men's Royal Rumble match. Jey eliminated The Cenation Leader, preventing him from winning his last Rumble. This was the OG Bloodline member's first Royal Rumble win.

On Instagram, Mysterio shared multiple photos of him hitting Cena with the Frog Splash, as he took a dig at the multi-time WWE World Champion. The post caught Reed's attention, who called Cena a "fool".

Check out a screengrab of Reed's comment on Mysterio's Instagram post below.

Reed is sidelined with an injury he suffered in the 2024 Men's WarGames match between The OG Bloodline and The Bloodline. The Auszilla is expected to be away from in-ring action for a few months.

John Cena has declared for the 2025 Elimination Chamber match

John Cena has declared for the 2025 Elimination Chamber after failing to win the Men's Royal Rumble match. He is aiming to capture his 17th world title and set a new record.

On the Royal Rumble Post-Show, Cena said he was focused on securing a WrestleMania main event before retirement.

"Tonight, standing in that ring, I wanted this experience to be a tour of goodwill. I've openly admitted I don't know how much I have left in the tank, and I just wanted to do something that would be nice for all of us to get together and have a good time. Unfortunately, tonight, it dawned on me that that's not best for business. What is best for business is I Main Event Wrestlemania, and what is best for business is, for the first time, I confidently say that I'm gonna win a 17th championship."

John Cena is in his final year as an active in-ring competitor. The 16-time WWE World Champion delivered a stellar performance in the Rumble on Saturday.

