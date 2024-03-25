Bronson Reed pushes for pairing with popular female WWE Superstar

The WWE Universe has pitched a big multi-person match for WrestleMania XL. Bronson Reed has chimed in with a pitch of his own for a female tag team partner.

Bully Ray went back and forth on X (formerly Twitter) this week with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, which led to the WWE Hall of Famer threatening to put The Hot Mess through a table. A fan later chimed in and called on Triple H to book Reed and Chelsea vs. Bully and Mickie James.

Reed responded to the fan and endorsed the potential mixed tag team. He labeled the partnership a money-maker for 'Mania season.

"Me and chels as a team = [money bag emoji]," Bronson Reed wrote.

Reed last appeared in the Gauntlet match on the March 11 edition of RAW, but failed to earn a WrestleMania shot at the Intercontinental Champion Gunther. He was defeated by Bobby Lashley a month before that.

Bronson Reed expresses frustration after WWE RAW

Bronson Reed has kicked off his 2024 slowly, and now he's going public with frustration over his WWE spot.

Reed came out of the Royal Rumble with a RAW loss to Jey Uso, a WWE Main Event win over Apollo Crews, and then another RAW loss to Bobby Lashley last month.

The March 11 RAW featured a six-man Gauntlet match to determine the WrestleMania challenger for Gunther and his Intercontinental Championship. Sami Zayn ended up winning the match, while Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, JD McDonagh, and Chad Gable came up short.

Speaking to a WWE cameraman after the Gauntlet loss, Big Bronson said he's not giving up on a strong 2024. However, he's wondering why he can't get it done and what it's going to take.

"I don't know what I have to do. You know... I said 2024 was gonna be Big Bronson Reed's year. It's gonna get it done. I don't understand, I have all the tools, I'm one of the biggest men on the roster, I'm dynamic, I have everything it takes to get those opportunities. To go against people like Gunther, to go against people like Seth Rollins... but for some reason, I can't get it done," Bronson Reed said.

Reed's three WWE television wins for this year so far came on Main Event as he defeated Crews, Javier Bernal, and Akira Tozawa. Reed's last RAW singles win came against Ivar on December 11, 2023.

