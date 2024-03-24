Bully Ray is not one to mince words for anyone, and a female WWE Superstar is finding that out first-hand. The Hall of Famer has threatened to put her through a table set on fire.

Bully Ray recently put Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, through a table that was set on fire. He posted the video of the same in reply to Chelsea Green. In full character, Green responded that if she had the power, she would be trying to get him fired had he been in WWE. The two continued their exchange, with Green's tag team partner, Piper Niven, also chiming in and threatening the WWE Hall of Famer.

The 52-year-old veteran said that he was a fan of Green but would give her the same treatment as her husband, Cardona, if she provoked him. Bully Ray also called her "toots" during the exchange.

Niven jumped into her defense after Green shouted at Ray to get away from her, saying that she was ready to attack the Hall of Famer for her.

Ray did not take kindly to it and then proceeded to take shots at Niven as well. Currently, the WWE Superstar is out with an injury to her hand. Ray called her "Mizz Drop" and then proceeded to tell her to keep quiet and rest her "boo boo" hand in the corner. He added that he was ready to put her through a table set on fire as well.

Seeing how Niven and Green further respond to Ray will be interesting.

Chelsea Green has meanwhile been campaigning for another WWE honor

WWE recently announced the Slammy Awards, and ever since then, it has appeared that Chelsea Green has a single-minded objective for herself in the Stamford-based company.

The Hot Mess is nominated in the category of the Social Star of the Year in the Slammy Awards that will take place over the WrestleMania XL weekend.

Since returning to the Stamford-based company, Green has always been vocal on social media and especially entertaining, proving to be a headache to every authority figure. It remains to be seen if she ends up winning the award.