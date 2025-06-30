Bronson Reed reacts after WWE RAW match is announced following Seth Rollins' huge failure

Bronson Reed is about to be part of a huge match on WWE RAW. The star will be teaming with Bron Breakker. This comes just after Seth Rollins failed in a major way at Night of Champions.

At Night of Champions, John Cena defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk. Unfortunately, the two stars were not really allowed to have a fair match. Midway through the bout, Seth Rollins walked in with Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker to cash in the Money in the Bank briefcase. The stars proceeded to destroy CM Punk and even John Cena, but the arrival of Sami Zayn and Penta threw a wrench into the proceedings.

Their arrival meant that Bron Breakker was distracted, and that was enough for Reed to be taken out and for things to go back to just CM Punk and John Cena.

Now, on WWE RAW, they have a chance for revenge. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are set to team up and face Penta and Sami Zayn. Reed has also reacted to the announcement, saying, "BRONSONS RULE".

Whether Penta and Sami Zayn will be able to get out of this match intact remains to be seen, but this will add to the already packed RAW card.

