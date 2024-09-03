Bronson Reed reacts after WWE removes him from RAW; he's already severely injured Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and another star

Bronson Reed is the new destructive force on WWE RAW and has made sure top stars like Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, and R-Truth, have realized that. The star has now been removed from RAW.

On RAW, Reed felt that he was being overlooked. He decided to send a message, and since then the rest of the roster has felt the punishment he has meted out. He took out Seth Rollins first, assaulting him out of nowhere, and then hitting him with six Tsunamis. He did the same to R-Truth, destroying him as well. Both stars were left injured with cracked ribs and internal bleeding, according to reports by WWE.

He then was stopped by Braun Strowman from doing the same to The Miz. However, the Monster Among Men suffered as well. Their match headed to the parking lot and Reed put Strowman on the roof of a car before hitting him with a Tsunami as well. This left Strowman with an injury, as he was shouting about not being able to feel his fingers.

Bronson Reed was competing in the Intercontinental Championship Contender tournament but then had to be withdrawn as he was reportedly suffering from COVID-19. As a result, WWE has now removed him from his match as well as RAW.

The star has now reacted to being removed from the show and has stated that Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker should be counting his lucky stars for not having to defend his title against him.

"Man, @bronbreakkerwwe should be counting his lucky stars that I'm not in this tournament."

It now remains to be seen what Bronson Reed does when he returns. He will presumably be out for at least another week.

