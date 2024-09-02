Bronson Reed references current AEW star after being pulled from major WWE RAW match

Bronson Reed hilariously referenced a current AEW star after he was pulled from a major match tonight on WWE RAW. The veteran was scheduled to compete in a Triple Threat match on the red brand.

The former North American Champion was set to battle Sheamus and Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat match tonight in the Intercontinental Championship tournament. However, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 ahead of the show and was pulled from the match, and a surprising star is reportedly listed internally as his replacement.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Reed referenced AEW star Jay White flipping out during his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. You can check out the video on Reed's Instagram story by clicking here.

Trending

Reed references AEW star Jay White on Instagram.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Bronson Reed brutally attacked Seth Rollins on the RAW after SummerSlam, and The Visionary still has not returned to WWE television. He battled Braun Strowman in a singles match last week that got out of hand. Reed hit The Monster of All Monsters with a Tsunami Splash on top of a car in the parking lot.

Bronson Reed reveals why he attacked Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

RAW star Bronson Reed recently shared why he attacked Seth Rollins on the August 5 edition of the red brand.

Seth Rollins served as the Special Guest Referee for the singles match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month. Punk hit Rollins with a GTS during the match at the Premium Live Event, and Rollins tried to confront the former AEW star on the following episode of RAW. However, Bronson Reed unleashed a brutal attack to put the former champion on the shelf.

In a backstage interview following the attack, the 36-year-old explained his actions. He noted that he was one of the best wrestlers in the business, and the attack on Rollins was to show that he was no longer playing around on RAW.

"You already know why. I have been telling the whole world that I am one of the best in this business week after week and it’s been falling on deaf ears. Tonight, I did what I had to do. I crushed one of WWE’s golden boys. I hit Tsunami after Tsunami after Tsunami on [Seth] Rollins to show you all that I am not here to play around. The killer is unleashed and Bronson Reed is at the very top of this business."

You can check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Bronson Reed has been dominant on WWE RAW in recent weeks but has never captured a title on the main roster. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for him moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback