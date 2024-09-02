Bronson Reed's surprising WWE replacement revealed for RAW - Reports

Bronson Reed's replacement reportedly has been revealed for a major match tonight on WWE RAW. The veteran was supposed to battle Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat match in the Intercontinental Championship number one contender's tournament tonight on the red brand.

Earlier today, it was announced that Bronson Reed was diagnosed with COVID-19 and will be unable to compete tonight. The veteran has been dominant in recent weeks and hit Braun Strowman with a Tsunami Splash on top of a car last Monday night.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Braun Strowman is listed internally as Bronson Reed's replacement in the Triple Threat match later tonight. The report noted that there is a chance The Monster of All Monsters is listed as a placeholder.

Seth Rollins confronted CM Punk on the episode of RAW following SummerSlam earlier this month, but Bronson Reed attacked The Visionary out of nowhere. He hit Rollins with multiple Tsunami Splashes and has not returned to WWE television since the attack last month.

Vince Russo claims WWE rushed Bronson Reed's latest rivalry

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that the promotion rushed Bronson Reed's rivalry with Braun Strowman on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed he would have had Reed attack several more stars before putting him in a rivalry against Strowman. The veteran added that the feud felt rushed, and the attacks by Reed on RAW should have gone on much longer.

"First of all, if I'm writing the show, I am Tsumaning ten people before I ever get to Braun Strowman. They rushed this. Who are the two people he Tsunami-ed? That should have gone on for a while. They definitely gone [sic] too fast with this." [From 53:58 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Bronson Reed and Seth Rollins were rumored to have a rivalry heading into WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, but the match never took place. It will be interesting to see when Reed will be cleared to return to the ring.

