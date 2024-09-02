WWE RAW is set to kick off in just a few hours. The Labor Day edition will feature Bash in Berlin fallout while the road to Bad Blood heats up. Fans around the world have been buzzing since afternoon amid changes to RAW plans, and a key figure has just weighed in.

Bronson Reed was set to wrestle Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat Qualifying Match to determine the third participant for next week's Fatal Four-Way Match to elect the new number-one contender for the Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. However, the Aussie star was pulled from RAW tonight due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, which was later announced by Adam Pearce.

WWE has not named Reed's replacement yet, but the other qualifier set for tonight will feature Dragon Lee, Ilja Dragunov, and Dominik Mysterio. Pete Dunne and Jey Uso have already qualified for next week's contest.

Weighing in on the matter, the RAW General Manager confirmed the change and Reed's diagnosis in the video below, adding that the replacement is in the works. He responded to WWE's post with his signature "it is official" line, but with a bit of emotion to reflect the seriousness of the situation.

"Happy Labor Day, WWE Universe. What a weekend it was - Bash in Berlin, NXT No Mercy last night, and we finish it off right, tonight. Labor Day Monday Night RAW from the Mile High City of Denver, Colorado. Plenty of good vibes to go around, but I'm here with a bit of bad breaking news. Bronson Reed - medically unable to compete, has COVID, out of the Intercontinental Championship Contender's Triple Threat, and who steps in? Well, I can assure you that I'm working on that, and you will have an answer tonight. 8/7C, only on USA. Happy Labor Day," Adam Pearce announced.

Reed was quick to break his silence following the RAW change as he issued a clear and concise warning to the locker room. The former NXT North American Champion has been ruthless on the red brand lately.

