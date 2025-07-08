Bronson Reed reveals brutal new finisher name following RAW assault 

Bronson Reed revealed a brutal new name for his finishing move following his attack on WWE RAW. The former North American Champion is currently aligned with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman on the red brand.

Reed squared off against Jey Uso in a singles match this past Monday night on RAW. Uso won the match via disqualification after the former NXT North American Champion launched a commentator chair into his face. The Aus-Zilla then attacked The Yeet Master after the match and hit him with a couple of Tsunami Splashes.

After he attacked Uso, Reed referred to his finishing move as "The Great Wave of Death" in a backstage interview, and you can check out the clip in the Instagram post below.

"What did I tell you, Yeet Man? A Tsunami is always coming. Be wary of The Great Wave of Death," said Reed.

Reed teamed up with Solo Sikoa's version of The Bloodline last year at Survivor Series 2024. He went for a Tsunami Splash off the top of the cage onto Roman Reigns but landed wrong and suffered a major injury. The former champion missed several months of action before returning as the newest member of Seth Rollins' faction on RAW.

Bronson Reed sends warning to WWE legend

WWE RAW star Bronson Reed recently delivered a warning to WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

There have been recent reports that The Rattlesnake was considering having one more match before calling it a career. Austin hasn't competed in the ring since his victory over Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 22.

Reed reacted to a post from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful about Stone Cold potentially having another match and threatened to hit the legend with a Tsunami Splash.

Check out the X post below:

"Stone Cold Steve TSUNAMI!!!" wrote Reed.

Bronson Reed competed in the King of the Ring Tournament this year but was eliminated in the first round by Jey Uso. Main Event Jey made it to the semifinals of the tournament before being defeated by Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare went on to defeat Randy Orton in the finals to earn an Undisputed WWE Championship match against John Cena at SummerSlam 2025. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Bronson Reed in the weeks ahead on RAW.

