Bronson Reed reveals what he took from Roman Reigns while sending him to the hospital; not his shoes

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed recently took to social media to reveal that he took something massive from Roman Reigns at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. The Vision obliterated the OTC at the event.'Big' Bronson Reed has been in a heated feud with Roman Reigns for quite some time. Leading up to their match at Clash in Paris, Reed had been going after Reigns' sneakers, calling himself &quot;The Tribal Thief.&quot; At the event in France, both men locked horns in a singles match. Despite Bronson's best efforts, the OTC ultimately emerged victorious.However, after their bout ended, Bron Breakker came out of nowhere to hit Roman with a vicious Spear. Seth Rollins' teammates then obliterated the OG Bloodline leader. This resulted in Reigns being stretchered out of the arena and taken to the hospital.An X user recently asked Bronson Reed why he did not take Roman Reigns' shoes away at Clash in Paris. The star replied to the fan, revealing that he took the OTC's soul away instead of his sneakers this time.&quot;Because I took his soul instead,&quot; he wrote.Check out his post below:WWE legend Michael Cole revealed Roman Reigns' injuries after Bronson Reed's attackOn this week's RAW, Michael Cole addressed Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker's attack on Reigns at Clash in Paris. The legend revealed that the OTC had suffered multiple fractured ribs at the hands of The Vision and would be out of in-ring competition indefinitely.&quot;Multiple fractured ribs at the hands of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The OTC, Roman Reigns, is out indefinitely,&quot; said Michael Cole.According to rumors, Reigns has been written off TV because of his commitments outside the professional wrestling world. The OG Bloodline leader could be busy with some filming projects, as he is also a part of the Street Fighter live-action movie, which was supposed to begin production after SummerSlam 2025.It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Roman's future.