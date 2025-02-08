Bronson Reed sends 2-word message after former champions are reportedly released from WWE

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed has shared his reaction to the reported release of former champions. Recently, Akam and Rezar of The Authors of Pain were let go from the company.

The duo became NXT Tag Team Champions and RAW Tag Team Champions once each in their first stint with the company. Akam, Rezar, and Paul Ellering were brought back to World Wrestling Entertainment in January 2024 as a part of The Final Testament.

Karrion Kross led the faction, and AOP remained core members during their feud with The Pride and The Wyatt Sicks. However, Paul Ellering, and the former tag team champions, have been released from the company as per the latest reports.

Bronson Reed took to Instagram to share a photo with Akam, Rezar, and Otis while traveling by bus. He also included a two-word message of encouragement for AOP.

"REAL BROTHERS."

Check out Reed's IG post below:

Bronson Reed breaks character to send message to WWE legend

The King of Monsters has been on the sidelines since November 2024. He suffered a serious ankle injury during the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series. Many assumed that Bronson Reed would return at the 2025 Royal Rumble, but that did not happen.

Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprised Triple H with the news of his induction into the 2025 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame. The Auszilla took to X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated The Game with a heartfelt message.

"Congratulations to @TripleH on being an inductee into the WWE HOF. Much more than a boss and a mentor. It means the world to me to have his guidance as a fellow student of the game. This is one of my favorite wrestling MVs, enjoy," Reed wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The road to WrestleMania 41 has begun. Fans will have to wait and see if Reed will make his return before The Showcase of The Immortals.

