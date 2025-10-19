  • home icon
  • Bronson Reed sends a bold message on behalf of Bron Breakker a week after their betrayal of Seth Rollins

Bronson Reed sends a bold message on behalf of Bron Breakker a week after their betrayal of Seth Rollins

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 19, 2025 22:32 GMT
The Vision without Seth Rollins (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Bronson Reed sent a message on behalf of Bron Breakker before this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The two men betrayed Seth Rollins last Monday on RAW.

Rollins was victorious over Cody Rhodes in the main event of Crown Jewel 2025. On the following episode of RAW, he made a bold claim by stating that he didn't need The Vision. His words clearly didn't sit well with Breakker, who, by the end of the night, betrayed his now-former Vision leader by spearing him.

Breakker and Reed visited the famous Ribera Steakhouse during WWE's recent live event in Japan. The Aus-zilla sent a bold message while posing next to his tag team partner.

"Finally some real men visit Ribera unlike most of the dorks in the last decade!" wrote Reed.

Check out Reed's post on X:

Vince Russo explained why Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker might've betrayed Seth Rollins

Vince Russo claimed that the reason why The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betrayed Seth Rollins was that WWE has no new opponents for The Visionary. Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam by dethroning CM Punk and was set to face him in a rematch after Punk became the #1 contender on last week's RAW.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo said the following:

"Chris [Featherstone], this is what this is all about. And it does make no sense. This is why they did it, Chris, here's why they did it, bro. They've got no opponents for Seth. How many times did Chris and I sit here? 'Oh, who's his next opponent?' They have no opponents. So now you built this thing. You want this thing to get over, and you've got to end it prematurely because you've built nobody else as an opponent for Seth. That's why they did this,"

It remains to be seen what Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have in store for this week's RAW.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

