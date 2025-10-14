Real reason why The Vision betrayed Seth Rollins on WWE RAW explained by Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE shocked its fans with the ultimate twist on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW. The Vision opened the show following their successful weekend in Perth, as both Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed emerged victorious in their matches. They came out to close the night as well and chose that moment to turn on Seth Rollins.
Both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked Rollins with their finishing moves, leaving him lying in the ring, writhing in pain. Bron Breakker seems to have his eyes fixed on Seth's title following the attack, and former WWE head writer Vince Russo revealed the real reason behind this betrayal.
Talking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo said that WWE broke up The Vision because they don't have any opponents for Seth Rollins. He feels that's the reason the group ended prematurely, however, reports indicate that it was because of his recent injury.
"Chris, this is what this is all about. And it does make no sense. This is why they did it, Chris, here's why they did it, bro. They've got no opponents for Seth. How many times did Chris and I sit here? Oh, who's his next opponent? They have no opponents. So now you built this thing. You want this thing to get over, and you've got to end it prematurely because you've built nobody else as an opponent for Seth. That's why they did this." Russo said.
Just before the attack, CM Punk emerged as the challenger for Rollins' title as he won the number one contender's match against LA Knight and Seth Rollins. The current future of the World Heavyweight Championship is a little up in the air. If Seth Rollins' injury is worse than what is being feared right now, he might even be forced to vacate the title.
