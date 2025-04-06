Bronson Reed sends heartfelt message to Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed recently sent a message to fellow RAW star Dominik Mysterio via a social media update. The Aussie has been absent since Survivor Series: WarGames.

Big Bronson Reed injured his foot while attempting a Tsunami off the top of the WarGames cage. He had to undergo an ankle surgery and has been absent from WWE programming ever since.

The injured star recently took to Instagram stories to wish Dominik Mysterio on the latter's 28th birthday. He posted a picture of himself standing alongside the member of The Judgment Day with a short message.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DOG! @dominik_35," he wrote.

Check out the screengrabs of the Instagram Story below:

Bronson Reed wishes Dominik Mysterio a Happy Birthday. [Picture courtesy: Reed's Instagram Story]

Dominik Mysterio predicts the winner of a major WWE championship match set for WrestleMania 41

The Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, is all set to host WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and 20. The show features a stacked lineup with several major titles to be put on the line. One of those will see Gunther defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Dominik predicted The Ring General would win the bout at The Showcase of The Immortals. He pointed out how Gunther decimated Jimmy Uso last week on RAW.

"I think Gunther all the way because, I mean, look at Jey. Look what happened to his brother. Like, he was bleeding out in the middle of the ring, couldn't break the little zip tie. Of course [Mysterio is capable of breaking a zip tie], I'm the world's strongest man. How much does Braun Strowman press? I press more than him," he said. [From 8:49 to 9:08]

You can watch the video below for Mysterio's comments:

Dominik Mysterio has not been slated for a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, the former NXT North American Champion will wrestle Penta on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see if he can make it to the WrestleMania card.

