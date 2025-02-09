Bronson Reed sends a message after 2-time champions get suddenly released from WWE during SmackDown

Fans were in for a rude shock yesterday when a bunch of performers were released from WWE while SmackDown was still on the air. Now, Bronson Reed has shared his reaction to the Authors of Pain's departure with an optimistic message.

Akam and Rezar were part of The Final Testament on RAW, alongside Paul Ellering, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett. However, the stable is all but disbanded now after the Authors of Pain and their longtime manager Ellering were shown the door from the company. Paul Ellering has also confirmed the news of their exit.

Alongside them, Cedric Alexander, Giovanni Vinci, The Good Brothers, and more have also become victims of the roster cuts. A few hours ago on X/Twitter, a fan pointed out how the Authors of Pain should take their talents to UFC.

Bronson Reed quickly reacted by writing that he had his money on one-half of the tag team, Rezar, whose real name is Gzim, to take any MMA star to the limit.

"I'd literally bet all my money on Gzim vs. anyone," wrote Reed.

The Authors of Pain are former NXT and RAW Tag Team Champions.

Vince Russo has a grim outlook towards recent WWE releases

On the newest episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo didn't hold back before saying how those performers who were smarter than the people behind the scenes were doomed to fail in WWE. He cited the example of how Karrion Kross was seemingly way more creative than anyone on the booking team.

"If you're a talent like a Kross, like a Bray Wyatt, if you're a talent that's smarter than the people you're working for, you're doomed. You're doomed. And Kross is so creative that the creative team there cannot touch him. And, therefore, he comes across as knowing more than they do. Once they feel that way you are absolutely doomed."

It remains to be seen how Karrion Kross and Scarlett fare in WWE now that their Final Testament stablemates, the Authors of Pain, are no longer on their side.

