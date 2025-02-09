  • home icon
Hall of Famer officially bids goodbye to WWE after SmackDown this week

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Feb 09, 2025 01:39 GMT
Triple H is set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year (Image Credits: wwe.com and YouTube)

The wrestling world has been shaken to its very core since WWE released several superstars this week. Among those released were three members of The Final Testament faction, led by Karrion Kross.

Paul Ellering and the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) were reportedly let go by the Stamford-based promotion. These men were part of the Final Testament for the past two years.

The Authors of Pain were last seen in action on TV during the December 9, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW. That night, Karrion Kross and Co. defeated the Wyatt Sicks in an eight-man tag team match, thanks to Paul Ellering for blindsiding them with powder.

Triple H hasn't booked them prominently since their feud with The Wyatt Sicks was cut short.

Earlier today, Paul Ellering took to his official X/Twitter handle to share a backstage photo of himself with the Authors of Pain. The 71-year-old WWE Hall of Famer bid goodbye to the Stamford-based promotion with an interesting caption reading:

"@WWE Yesterday, the clouds covered the bright sun. Today, the sun shines on a clear and robust future. #AOP. The most Precious One. #MEGA."

Check out his tweet below:

Fightful Select has learned that sources close to Ellering, Akam, and Rezar believe they will continue to work despite their unfortunate departure. Will they sign with TNA or AEW in the future? Only time will tell.

