Bronson Reed sends message after attacking WWE Superstar last week on RAW

Bronson Reed delivered a message to his followers on the back of his heinous attack last week on WWE RAW.

Reed was in the Gauntlet Match to determine the number-one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40. He was the third competitor to enter the match, quickly dispatching a hobbled Ricochet with his signature Tsunami.

Big Bronson then faced off with Sami Zayn, who found a way to pin him following an impressive Sunset Flip off the top rope. He then attacked Zayn with a Tsunami despite getting eliminated, softening him up for the cunning Shinsuke Nakamura.

In a post on his Instagram account, Bronson Reed sent a message to his fans. He claimed that he's "staying in it" despite failing to become the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. He also shared an image of himself with the WrestleMania XL sign in the background.

"Stayinit #WWE #BRONSONREED #BIG #LIFE," Reed wrote.

Reed has attacked Zayn for the second straight week now. It's possible that the two could be in a one-on-one match in the near future. The reception Zayn received after winning the Gauntlet Match has been mixed, so there may or may not be any change happening before the biggest event of the year in Philadelphia.

Bronson Reed's 'meaty' idea for WrestleMania 40

Bronson Reed was visibly upset backstage and online following his failure to win the Gauntlet Match on WWE RAW. However, Reed had a great idea about having a match at WrestleMania 40, calling it the "Big E Meaty Invitational."

"There are some BIG brothers currently not on this year's #WrestleMania I think its time for @WWEBigE MEATY INVITATIONAL! If you, the WWE universe want it, let your voice be heard!!! #MEATMANIA," Reed wrote.

In addition to Bronson Reed, some of the "meaty" superstars not on the WrestleMania 40 card include Braun Strowman, Ivar, Bron Breakker, Odyssey Jones, Omos, Oba Femi, and Otis.

Big E made the term "meaty" superstars in a viral video with New Day a few years ago. He also first suggested the invitational back in January in an appearance on WWE's The Bump.

Would you like to watch a Big E 'Meaty Invitational' at The Show of Shows this year?