5 WWE Superstars who could join Bronson Reed in the Big E 'Meaty Invitational' at WrestleMania XL 

Bronson Reed fully intends to remind the WWE Universe that WrestleMania is where the big boys play... literally. The question is: Who else is joining him?

Despite being a consistent presence on WWE TV, Reed hasn't had luck on his side lately. First, he lost a chance to compete in front of his home crowd at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event last month. Then, he failed to secure an Intercontinental Championship opportunity against Gunther at WrestleMania XL.

However, The Colossal One hasn't given up on his hope of competing at The Show of Shows. Not only that, but he wants none of his powerhouse colleagues to sit out the biggest show of the year. This prompted him to take inspiration from Big E and express his interest in a ''Meaty Invitational'' for 'Mania.

Now, if WWE ends up green-lighting this massive showcase, several superstars should be part of it. Here are five of them:

#5. Ivar of The Viking Raiders

WWE's current roster is packed to the rafters with talented big men, and Ivar is a promising part of said group.

As a team, The Viking Riders haven't been able to gel well with fans. However, Ivar's ongoing singles run has earned him appreciation from pro-wrestling enthusiasts. His matches against the likes of Bronson Reed and Otis were unapologetically entertaining.

So, if the ''Meaty Invitational'' makes it to the WrestleMania XL card, Ivar has to be considered a lock for it. There's no doubt The Viking Raider's unique athleticism would serve as a perfect contrast to the power moves others would be relying on.

Moreover, Ivar was one of the first people to back Bronson Reed's pitch. He senses the potential in said match and understands that it could be his license to steal the show at WrestleMania XL.

#4. Otis

Expand Tweet

It's next to impossible to praise the super heavyweights on the WWE roster without mentioning Otis. His memorable 2020 feud with Dolph Ziggler over Mandy Rose, which led to a match at WrestleMania 36, proved he could be a valuable player.

Additionally, the fact that he waited to catch the Money in the Bank briefcase instead of climbing the ladder, showed that he's streak smart. No wonder, he got a spot in The Alpha Academy without much resistance!

That said, Otis' involvement in the battle of the ''Meaty Men'' is more than warranted. Despite his momentum taking a hit over the last couple of years, he could still elicit monster pops from the crowd thanks to his comic timing and bursts of fury.

The Minnesota native is currently eyeing the tag title at WrestleMania XL. But there's a strong chance he'd lose his opportunity to The New Day. That would leave him with no choice but to hope that WWE puts the 'beefy' spectacle on The Showcase of the Immortals.

#3. Omos

Once Triple H took the reins of WWE's creative team, several underutilized superstars started getting more TV time. From Ivar getting to show off his potential to Bronson Reed becoming a force to reckon with, the big boys in the company now know that The Game appreciates them.

However, one particular titan, Omos, has lost all his momentum under the new regime. Despite having MVP as his mouthpiece, The Nigerian Giant hasn't been involved in crucial storylines.

Yes, he makes appearances occasionally, but he hasn't won a meaningful match on WWE TV in over a year. He could get a chance to change that, though, if the Big E ''Meaty Invitational'' takes place at the upcoming WrestleMania.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion would pose a viable threat to other wrestlers. His towering presence would be the reason for numerous iconic moments.

#2. Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman

At WrestleMania 39, The Monster Among Men was the highlight of the acclaimed tag-team showcase match. So, it only makes sense for him to make his much-anticipated return in yet another attraction match.

It has been nearly a year since Strowman had to step away from action to get neck surgery. Fortunately, all signs point to him getting ready for a return. It's safe to say that there's no other event where he could get a return pop like the one he would at WrestleMania.

The 2018 Men's Money in the Bank winner has interacted with Big E on multiple occasions. Hence, it's a no-brainer for the powerhouse of positivity to want Strowman to wrestle in a match derived from one of his most viral moments.

If not for anything else, the mere visual of The Monster of All Monsters knocking over marvelously meaty men with the 'Choo Choo Train' would be worth the price of admission.

#1. Bron Breakker

Expand Tweet

Even though a potential "Meaty Invitational" brawl would mainly serve as an attraction match, WWE could use it as an opportunity to showcase one of their future top stars: Bron Breakker.

After a successful NXT stint, the second-generation superstar joined the main roster at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. A few weeks later, he found a new home on SmackDown. So far, Breakker has only competed against enhancement talent, but his raw strength and unimaginable speed have impressed the crowd and viewers alike.

While there isn't enough time for Breakker to get involved in an intense WrestleMania storyline, he could still make his mark in Philadelphia by being an absolute menace during the potential ''MeatMania!''

The 26-year-old beast tossing around and spearing behemoths left and right would be a sight to behold. Better yet, that would be a page right out of Big E's playbook.