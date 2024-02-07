Braun Strowman declares imminent WWE return

Braun Strowman has been out of action on WWE TV due to a neck injury. He was last seen in May 2023, tagging alongside Ricochet on Monday Night RAW. The duo had a great showing at last year's WrestleMania.

The question now is, will The Monster Among All Monsters be back in time for the 40th edition of the Showcase of Immortals?

Braun Strowman dropped a video on Instagram earlier today. In it, he is seen taking electrical stimulation. He also claimed that "The Monster's coming" in the caption. The former Universal Champion's direction upon return is sure to create a buzz among WWE Universe.



"Dry needle with electrical stimulation hurts like hell!!!!! A little pain now for a better life later is worth it though. The #Monster's coming!!!!! Bigger Faster Stronger Meaner!!!! #recovery #rehab #pain #gain #weComing #ImHere," wrote Strowman.

WWE has lost two of their biggest names on the Road To WrestleMania 40 - CM Punk and Brock Lesnar.

Meanwhile, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' status is also not confirmed as of this writing. The Visionary suffered a knee injury on the Day One edition of RAW.

Rollins has consistently appeared on the flagship show, reiterating that he will be ready for The Show of Shows. Braun Strowman would certainly be a worthy addition to the RAW roster.

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins have history in WWE

Seth Rollins may be best known as The Architect of The Shield, the time during which he held the WWE Tag Team Championship with Roman Reigns. He also went on to win the belts with Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose).

During his run as Universal Champion in 2019, however, Rollins won the RAW Tag Team Championship with Braun Strowman and had a brief run with the gold. The two defended their titles in the opening contest of Clash of Champions that year, and subsequently main evented the same premium live event with the Universal Title on the line.

Could Braun Strowman's return to the red brand mean bad news for the current World Heavyweight Champion? Only time will tell.

