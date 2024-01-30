WWE forced to change WrestleMania completely after Brock Lesnar and CM Punk updates; event shaken up - Reports

WWE's WrestleMania 40 may have been completely changed after recent developments over the past week with CM Punk and Brock Lesnar.

Last week, details of ex-WWE staffer Janel Grant's lawsuit emerged with severe allegations against Vince McMahon that shocked the WWE Universe. With Mr. McMahon forced to resign from his position as the TKO Group Holdings' Executive Chairman, there was another shock waiting for fans, and this came in the form of Brock Lesnar being apparently implicated by the lawsuit as well.

There was an outcry amid rumors of a return by Lesnar to WWE TV, and the same was canceled, with Bron Breakker reportedly taking his place in the match.

Before Monday Night RAW, Triple H announced that Punk had something to say. On the show tonight, CM Punk announced that he was going to miss WrestleMania 40. At the 2024 Royal Rumble, the Second City Saint tore his right triceps, and as a result, he will need to have surgery. With the report stating that recovery will take 4-6 months, this means that Punk will miss WrestleMania this year and lose out on his goal of headlining the show.

Expand Tweet

Now, according to a report by Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline, it appears that this will mean further major changes to WrestleMania 40. The Stamford-based company was already dealing with several changes to the show courtesy of the domino effect of no longer scheduling Brock Lesnar for it.

With the Stamford-based company scrambling to fill in for Lesnar and the planned Brock vs. Gunther match that appeared set for the show according to the previous report, now with no CM Punk, WWE will have to replace him as well.

This means there will be further changes to WrestleMania 40, and the entire event's card has been shaken up.

WWE Superstar CM Punk's dream of main eventing WrestleMania has been postponed to next year

Although since CM Punk returned, it looked like he would be the one main eventing WrestleMania this year, with the current injury, those dreams have to be postponed.

As mentioned by Punk, he will wait until next year for the same.

Given how badly the Second City Saint has always wanted it, this will be a big disappointment for him.

What are your reactions after knowing that CM Punk will miss WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here