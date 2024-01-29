Brock Lesnar allegations in Vince McMahon scandal leads to major changes in WrestleMania plans - Reports

Brock Lesnar has found himself in the middle of controversy after he was seemingly identified as one of those implicated in the lawsuit brought against WWE by ex-staffer Janel Grant.

There were allegations leveled against Lesnar in the lawsuit, which didn't portray him in a good light. As a result, there was an outcry against the star, and the plans that had involved him returning at the Royal Rumble were changed at the last minute.

There were reports earlier today that where Lesnar was supposed to enter the Rumble, instead Bron Breakker entered, filling in that role. Lesnar was naturally not in the Rumble.

According to further reports, the original plan had been for Dominik to not eliminate Bron Breakker but Brock Lesnar, which would lead to a match between the two at Elimination Chamber.

Now, Dave Meltzer, in his Daily Update on F4WOnline, has added to the story in his update. He said that the Lesnar plans had gone to Bron Breakker after all, confirming the reports. He also added that the original creatives for him were facing Dominik Mysterio in Australia and Gunther at WrestleMania.

There have been a number of changes made to WrestleMania as a domino effect of him not being on the show due to the lawsuit.

It remains to be seen how this situation plays out and whether WWE keeps Brock Lesnar away.

