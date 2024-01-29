Backstage updates on WWE changing Brock Lesnar plans, keeping Royal Rumble secrets

The 37th annual WWE Royal Rumble event featured several surprise returns and debuts, but there was one big name missing after spending the week in the headlines - Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate won his Royal Rumble debut in 2003, then participated in 2016, 2017, and 2020. In 2022, he dropped the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley, but then won the 30-Man Rumble that same night. He also participated in 2023. Lesnar was named in Vince McMahon's latest scandal that broke this week, and it was reported that the news would likely change plans for Lesnar's return at the Rumble this year.

It was previously reported that NXT's Bron Breakker replaced Lesnar in the Men's Royal Rumble match. A new report from Fightful Select added that there were some early Rumble plans involving The Conqueror and how he was to interact with some of the superstars that ended up working with Breakker.

It was reiterated that Lesnar was originally planned for some of the spots Breakker did, but they could not confirm whether Rick Steiner's son was only booked for the match because they needed someone to replace The Beast.

Lesnar has been away since losing to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam. It was first reported on January 15 that Lesnar was tentatively planned to return soon, and four days later, multiple sources were reporting the same thing, and that he would likely be at the Rumble. The lawsuit from a former WWE employee broke on Thursday, January 25, and by that evening, it was reiterated that WWE had plans for Lesnar's return, but the source added things may change due to Lesnar's implied inclusion in the lawsuit.

It was then reported late Friday that Lesnar had travel plans set for Tampa earlier in the week, but his WWE return status was still up in the air. The last word came down during the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show on Saturday, noting that The Beast was scheduled to be in Tampa Bay at one point, but "some elements" of the trip were canceled.

It remains to be seen if Lesnar really was booked for the showdown with Omos and Pat McAfee, or if he was to be eliminated by Dominik Mysterio, as Breakker was.

There is still no concrete word on when WWE will bring Lesnar back into the storylines, but he is expected to be a part of WrestleMania 40 in early April.

WWE put effort into keeping Royal Rumble secrets

The WWE Universe was treated to multiple surprise debuts and returns at Royal Rumble on Saturday.

Special moments in the women's Rumble included the return of former TNA star Naomi, plus in-ring debuts of Jade Cargill and TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace. NXT's Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton were also surprises. The men's Rumble featured surprise returns of Andrade and Pat McAfee, plus appearances by NXT's Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes.

WWE goes above and beyond to keep various secrets every year, at Royal Rumble and other shows. This year was no different, according to Fightful Select. Officials kept things "very quiet" with some of the entrants on Saturday, even though many people knew they were in town.

One of the examples of extra effort at the Rumble showed how many surprises are kept from most employees. At the production area inside Tropicana Field, WWE officials had a "Next is ___" graphic, without a name on it, displaying before the countdown clock began.

Going into Saturday's event, sources acknowledged how the Rumble being held in Florida made it a bit harder to lock down potential surprises because so many wrestlers live, work, and visit The Sunshine State. However, officials also had the advantage of being able to call last-minute entrants.

