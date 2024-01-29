Backstage updates on potential WWE - TNA Wrestling relationship following Jordynne Grace's Royal Rumble debut - Reports

WWE took a rare step through The Forbidden Door at the 37th annual Royal Rumble on Saturday. The rumor mill is buzzing with Rumble fallout amid speculation on the future of the company.

The 30-Woman Royal Rumble match opened up Saturday's premium live event and was won by Bayley, who seems ready to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

One of the biggest surprises of the match saw TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace enter at #5. She lasted 19 minutes and 10 seconds before being the seventh elimination, tossed out by Bianca Belair. The wife of Jonathan Gresham did not have any eliminations of her own.

The Stamford-based company featuring the first and only Knockouts Triple Crown Champion led to strong speculation on a potential working relationship between the two companies. However, Mat Men's Andrew Zarian noted today that he reached out to WWE about a relationship with TNA Wrestling and was told that there is nothing new to add at this time.

According to Fightful Select, the Stamford-based company reached out to multiple promotions about potential Royal Rumble surprise entrants. The report notes that the company contacted TNA Wrestling last weekend, leading to Grace being booked.

This is the second TNA Wrestling star to work the Rumble as Mickie James was a surprise entrant in 2022, also while being Knockouts World Champion.

Triple H praised Grace and discussed TNA Wrestling in the post-Rumble press conference. It remains to be seen what might happen next with the two companies.

Grace had blood work and a physical done on Monday, then flew to Florida on Thursday to participate in Women's Royal Rumble rehearsals. This was when most of the other competitors knew the 27-year-old would be in the match.

WWE sources reported that both TNA Wrestling officials and Grace herself were easy to deal with and accommodating during the process.

TNA Wrestling sources noted that they heard Grace working the Rumble was a possibility earlier this month when there were broader WWE - TNA rumors over a Triple H announcement.

