Bronson Reed sends warning to LA Knight following WWE SmackDown

WWE fans are calling on officials to book a grudge match to settle unfinished business from years ago. Bronson Reed has fueled the heat by issuing a warning to LA Knight following SmackDown this week.

Knight returned to WWE in March 2021 after being released seven years earlier. After making a name for himself in TNA and NWA, the former Eli Drake won his in-ring return over August Grey on the March 17, 2021 edition of WWE NXT. Today marks three years since that night, and a video of the backstage segment and in-ring action is making the rounds.

The clip includes a shot of Reed ripping Knight's custom made Gucci jacket. The 35-year-old Australian grappler responded to a fan comment and warned that he'd bully Knight again if given the chance.

"I'd do the same thing now," Reed warned.

Knight has not publicly responded to Reed as of this writing.

The NXT storyline between The King of Monsters and The Megastar led to Reed winning a 12-minute match the following Tuesday. Knight had strong fan support after cutting a promo on the way to the ring, but Reed ended up finishing him off with the Tsunami. They have only shared the ring in Gauntlets and Battle Royals since then.

LA Knight is going to WWE WrestleMania XL

The Megastar is set to make his WrestleMania debut at the 40th annual extravaganza.

WWE has pushed LA Knight as a top star since the summer of 2023. He recently got involved in the chase for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and has worked with top stars each week, including the late Bray Wyatt.

The Megastar will now make his debut on The Grandest Stage of Them All when he faces AJ Styles at WrestleMania 40. As seen below, Knight took to X to issue a promo following Styles' backstage attack on WWE SmackDown. AJ has since responded with interesting confirmation on his availability.

Knight vs. Styles at WrestleMania 40 will be a rematch from the January 19 edition of the Friday night show. Their first-ever singles match ended in just under 5 minutes that night as LA beat AJ by disqualification due to interference by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

