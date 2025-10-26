Bronson Reed shares rare look into his personal life ahead of RAW

Bronson Reed broke character to share a heartwarming message about his personal life ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW. Tomorrow night's edition of the red brand will air live from Anaheim, California.Reed took to social media today to share several photographs of his wife and daughter in a rare personal update. The former North American Champion shared a heartfelt message along with the photos, and you can check it out in the Instagram post below.&quot;🏡 ❤️ My 2 girls will forever have my heart,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReed is a part of The Vision faction on WWE RAW alongside Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman. Seth Rollins used to be the leader of the faction, but the group betrayed him earlier this month. Rollins suffered an injury during his victory over Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel 2025 and was attacked by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on the following episode of RAW.Rollins has relinquished the World Heavyweight Championship due to injury, and CM Punk and Jey Uso will be squaring off for the vacant title at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend.Former WWE writer reacts to Bronson Reed betraying Seth RollinsWrestling legend Vince Russo recently commented on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turning their backs on Seth Rollins earlier this month on RAW.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that WWE decided to break up The Vision because they didn't have any opponents for Rollins. However, it has since come out that the company called for a creative pivot following Rollins' injury.&quot;Chris [Featherstone], this is what this is all about. And it does make no sense. This is why they did it, Chris, here's why they did it, bro. They've got no opponents for Seth. How many times did Chris and I sit here? 'Oh, who's his next opponent?' They have no opponents. So now you built this thing. You want this thing to get over, and you've got to end it prematurely because you've built nobody else as an opponent for Seth. That's why they did this,&quot; Russo said.WWE @WWELINKWHAT JUST HAPPENED?! 🤯 THE BRONSONS HAVE TURNED ON SETH ROLLINS! THE VISION IS NOW WITHOUT THEIR VISIONARY.Bronson Reed has not been able to capture a title on the main roster so far. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the Australian star in the weeks ahead on RAW.