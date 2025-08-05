Bronson Reed trolls Roman Reigns in a massive way for the second week in a row on WWE RAW

Bronson Reed trolled Roman Reigns in a huge way for the second week in a row on WWE RAW as he and his faction stood tall in a chaotic main event in Brooklyn, New York.The main event of RAW this week saw Seth Rollins put his World Heavyweight Title on the line against the man who last pinned him: The 42-year-old megastar, LA Knight. The match came about as a result of RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, who was furious at the way Seth Rollins lied about his injury after Saturday Night's Main Event.The main event of RAW ended in a DQ after CM Punk's interference, but neither LA Knight nor Punk could withstand the power of The Vision. Roman Reigns would also make an appearance, but he was destroyed as well and the numbers game began to take a toll. After Bronson Reed hit 3 tsunamis in a row, he once again stole the sneakers of The OTC, trolling him for the second week in a row.The hilarious fallout from the incident last week resulted in Bronson Reed getting labeled as &quot;The Tribal Thief&quot; while wearing the sneakers around his neck, hilariously labeling it as the &quot;Shoe-la-falla&quot;. This is, of course, a mockery of the incredible Ula Falla that represents Samoan culture, and the source of the war between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa that ended on January 6th this year.It's unclear what the World Championship picture is going to look like heading into Clash in Paris.With The OTC expected to go and film The Street Fighter movie, this could have been a way to write him off WWE TV.