"Brother bit my a**" - Former WWE Superstar recalls shocking mid-match assault; shares video evidence

WWE Superstars often become close friends after spending a lot of time on the road together, but it seems that some end up much closer than others. Earlier today, former star Chris Masters shared a video on his Instagram stories that showed Eugene biting him.

Chris Masters signed a developmental contract with the Stamford-based promotion in 2003. The Masterpiece made his main roster debut on Monday Night RAW in 2005 and went on to feud with several notable names, including John Cena and Shawn Michaels. He was released by the company in November 2007. However, Masters made a return in July 2009 before being released again in August 2011.

Meanwhile, Eugene had three different stints with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut between 2004 and 2014. Masters and Eugene crossed paths inside the squared circle during several multi-man and singles matches during their time in WWE.

Interestingly, Masters recently took to his Instagram stories recently and posted a video of his past encounter with Eugene. In the video, the latter can be seen pulling down The Masterpiece's tights to bite him.

''Yup, brother bit my a** cheek!'' he wrote.

Chris Masters vs. Eugene! [Screengrab via Masters' IG]

Chris Masters has been pushing to make his WWE return

Chris Masters hasn't wrestled for WWE since August 2011, but he has frequently pushed for a potential return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

The 41-year-old took to his X (Twitter) account in December 2022 and urged the Stamford-based company to book him for a spot in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, it didn't materialize into something substantial.

In recent years, we have seen several veteran stars, including Carlito, make a surprise return to the company in the annual Royal Rumble Match. It will be interesting to see if The Masterpiece returns to the Stamford-based company for a third stint in the future.

